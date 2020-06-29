Live Now
Erie Diocese announces death of Grove City priest

The Diocese of Erie announced over the weekend that a priest at a Grove City parish has died

Father Michael Allison

Credit: Diocese of Erie

GROVE CITY, Pa. (WKBN) – The Diocese of Erie announced over the weekend that a priest at a Grove City parish has died.

The Erie Diocese posted on Twitter that it is sad to announce the unexpected death of Father Michael Allison.

Father Allison was pastor of Church of the Beloved Disciple Parish in Grove City.

Diocese officials said Father Allison was well-known and loved for his efforts in both parish work and education.

A cause of death was not part of the post.

His obituary and funeral arrangements will be published soon, according to church officials.

