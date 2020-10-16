ER nurse, police chief try to reach ‘at-risk’ men with tragic stories of Youngstown shooting victims

The anti-violence program in Youngstown offers social services but also warns participants of what will happen if they don't stay out of trouble

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Courtrooms are not places of opportunity, but they are a good place to judge how your actions have affected others.

That’s because often, courts are the end of the line in the justice system, where someone who has been convicted learns their fate. Sometimes they get a second chance if probation is offered, but often there is a sentence, a consequence for actions, actions that have hurt the community or another person.

But the five young men who were participants in Thursday’s Community Initiative To Reduce Violence program were not there to be sentenced, although taking part in the program was ordered by a court.

They were there because they were being given an opportunity, one last chance to turn things around before they are before a judge again to face prison time or worse — they could be a patient in the ER or lying on a gurney in the coroner’s office with a toe tag attached.

CIRV is an anti-violence program that finds people, usually young men in the city, who have been in trouble with the law in some shape or form. In the program, they are given access to a wide array of social service programs, including access to addiction services, employment and mentoring, to help steer them away from a life of crime.

And there were over 25 socially-distanced people present Thursday in the courtroom of Municipal Court Judge Carla Baldwin who were on hand to provide that help, But there were also others there with a warning: take the opportunity you are being given, because the alternatives — death or prison — are almost inevitable.

Participants were not only given examples of how violence affects them personally but the people around them: their mothers, children and friends.

Judge Baldwin implored the men to take hold of what they were being offered, if not for themselves, then for the people they love.

“There is not a good situation when you’re either in orange or in the ground because multiple lives are lost,” Judge Baldwin said.

Mayor Jamael Tito Brown used his own personal story when speaking to the participants. Raised by a single mother because his father was often in prison, Brown said he could have been sitting where they were had it not been for the fact that he had taken advantages of opportunities given him to better himself.

“I had the opportunity to be sitting where you are,” Brown said.

In a soft tone, Brown told the men of how close he is to his mother and how he would do anything to make sure she was proud of him, which included making sure she never had to visit him in prison.

“I didn’t want to disappoint my mama,” Brown said.

When his father was in prison, he doted on him, remembering birthdays and writing letters and sending cards. When his father was out of prison, Brown said he rarely saw him. He said he did not wish that on the men he was speaking to nor their own children.

“When you’re doing time, who is else is doing your time? Your mama and your kids,” Brown said.

As mayor, he has seen firsthand the violence that grips parts of the city and intensifies over time, including this year, with an unofficial tally of 84 people shot, 23 fatally, three more fatal shootings than 2019, when 20 people were killed.

He has attended many funerals for the children of classmates killed in the city, Brown said, and he said he could be sitting in the front pew where family members of the deceased sit if he made some bad choices.

Brown said he was willing to help the men if they asked, if they took the opportunity. He said as mayor, there are doors he can open that no one else can, and if the men before him put in the work, he’ll take them through that door with him.

“I’ll help you,” Brown said, “but you have to be willing to do it. You have to be ready.”

But while Judge Baldwin and Brown were gentle, both in tone and their reminders of how their actions could affect others, police Chief Robin Lees was not. Through a career spanning over 40 years in law enforcement, he knows you can’t lock everybody up and that programs like CIRV that aim to keep people out of trouble are a good thing.

But his main job is to keep the citizens of the city safe, and that often includes putting people in jail, people who use guns and don’t care who or what they shoot.

“I’m not here to help you,” Lees said.

Lees used examples for his talk, first the January 2019 murder of Crystal Hernandez, who was killed in her McBride Street apartment after six men searching for her boyfriend shot up the apartment. The boyfriend wasn’t there, but Hernandez was and she was killed. Police found her young son asleep on her chest when they found her body.

Lees said the case has impacted multiple lives. There were the six gunmen who shot up her apartment, as well as her boyfriend and another man who were responsible for a shooting that spawned the retalitation.

Hernandez’s death will send seven people to prison. One of the men, who was friends with Hernandez’s boyfriend, was shot to death last year in a home on Woodcrest Avenue. The case is unsolved, but police said it is unrelated to the Hernandez homicide.

Then there was the death of Tariq Morris, 3 and his mother, Valarica Blair, 19, who were killed Nov. 7, 2018, in an ambush at Pasadena and Gibson avenues that also took the life of the baby’s father, Edward Morris, 21.

Showing a picture of a smiling Valarica holding her baby, Lees said the two are dead because the people who killed them were looking for Morris and did not care who was there when he was found. Police got an indictment in the case almost a year later after detectives sifted through mounds of social media, surveillance video and other evidence.

“It’s not just you when you’re out there,” Lees said. “You have to think about the people around you.”

Next, Lees showed photos of the murder of Maurise Kerns, who was shot to death in April of 2014 on the front porch of a vacant house on Idora Avenue. When police found his wallet, they also found a CIRV card in his wallet, Lees said.

Lees told the men they were being given a rare opportunity to leave the street life without going to jail or being in a coffin. He urged them to take advantage of it.

“If you end up back in a courtroom, a judge will know you were in this program and it will factor into your sentencing,” Lees said.

Assistant Law Director Dana Lantz, who was a city prosecutor for several years, warned the men of the consequences of being arrested with a gun if they are not allowed to have one. Should the case be taken to federal court, they will be shipped to a prison hundreds of miles from Youngstown for long sentences that do not allow for early release, away from mothers and girlfriends and children.

Wes Skeels, court administrator for the Mahoning County Juvenile Court who used to work in juvenile probation, lamented the fact that he had been in the homes of all but one of the participants doing home searches because they were all on probation.

Bringing it all home was Amanda Lencyk, an emergency room nurse at St. Elizabeth Health Center, who explained what happens when a gunshot victim is brought to the hospital.

Juxtaposing pictures of an operating room with a waiting room, Lencyk said gunshot victims get excellent care at the hospital. Once, a man was brought in with 42 gunshot wounds and he still survived, Lencyk.

But while the care may be excellent, the aftermath is not. She described the waiting room as “bleak,” without pictures or plants or any other types of decorations because they were often destroyed in the past when family members were told their loved one had died in surgery or would be paralyzed or maimed for life.

Those reactions, Lencyk, said, are something she was not prepared to handle. As an ER nurse, she said she could treat sick and injured people and deal with the stress and the gore associated with that. But it’s the screams of the loved ones who wait while they are being treated that are hard to take, she said.

She also showed pictures of bodies, faces hidden, peppered with gunshot wounds, of an operating theater with floors covered in blood and bloody bandages. She told of how doctors use tools and tubes to keep people alive.

She also talked of the death of baby Tariq. He was taken there, whisked to the ER by two city police officers straight from the crime scene because they thought the baby’s injuries were so grave they could not afford to wait for the paramedics to arrive.

The baby didn’t make it, which caused a ripple effect in the hospital, she said. A counseling team had to be utilized to counsel those who were involved in the baby’s treatment. Some people made the decision emergency medicine was not for them anymore, Lencyk said.

When a gunshot victim doesn’t make it, family members beg to see them one last time, to hold them and kiss them and cry over them. But they are not allowed because the body is now part of a criminal investigation and is a coroner’s case. A toe tag is placed on the body while it awaits shipment to the coroner’s office for an autopsy.

Lencyk pleaded with the participants to take advantage of the opportunity they were given so they will never have to be a number at the coroner’s office.

“You do have an incredible opportunity today to not become a statistic,” Lencyk said. “Don’t be a statistic. Be a success story.”

More stories from WKBN.com: