Power is expected to come back on by 4:30 p.m. Thursday

(WKBN) – The power went out for 16,000 in Boardman Township and Youngstown Thursday afternoon.

First Energy said this happened around 1:30 p.m. because of an issue with a piece of equipment — there was a circuit lockout at a substation.

Crews are on the scene to manually reset it. Power is expected to come back on by 4:30 p.m.

We are getting reports that some traffic lights were out on South Avenue, Market Street and Glenwood Avenue.