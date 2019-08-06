‘Equinox for Educators’ will award vehicle lease to one Valley teacher

The community is invited to nominate inspiring teachers by completing an online form at SweeneyCars.com

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Sweeney Chevrolet will award a teacher in the Mahoning or Shenango Valley a two-year lease on a new vehicle.

The “Equinox for Educators” contest runs through September 15.

The community is invited to nominate inspiring teachers by completing an online form at SweeneyCars.com.

Five finalists will be randomly chosen to attend an event at the dealership in September in which one of them will leave in a 2019 Chevrolet Equinox FWD 2FL.

“Teachers often go unrecognized for all the extra hours they put in and we wanted to do something special for them,” said Alexa Sweeney Blackann, vice president of Sweeney Chevrolet Buick GMC. “We are recognizing teachers in our community who inspire the next generation of students to love learning.”

Certain eligibility rules apply, and teachers must live within a 50-mile radius. No purchase is necessary.

