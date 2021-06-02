‘Epitome of human kindness’: East Liverpool officers, dispatcher go above and beyond the call of duty

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – Two patrolmen and a dispatcher with the East Liverpool Police Department are thanked for showing the epitome of human kindness to a mom and her three children Saturday.

The mom and her children were found in the rain at 1 a.m. after they had been kicked out of their home. Dispatcher Andrea Hoffman and Patrolmen Jon Kerchoffer and Jake Talbott took the four to the hospital for temporary shelter.

At that point, they could have left, but they didn’t. Hoffman provided some money for food while the Talbott went to his house to get clothes and toys for the family.

While all of this was going on, Hoffman was making calls to find the family a place to stay. Unfortunately, no one could take them so, without hesitation, they took the family to Calcutta Hotel and paid for their stay out of their own pockets.

Captain Chad Tatgenhorst sent them a letter to applaud their actions.

“I probably don’t say this nearly enough how appreciative I am of the crew I work with, but let me just say that the teamwork, care and compassion, each of you showed on this night makes me very proud of all of you,” Tatggenhorst said. “Your actions during this incident are the epitome of human kindness and your selfless acts are an example for all of us. I appreciate everything you do.”

Tatgenhorst is a captain on the midnight shift for the East Liverpool Police Department. He also sent the letter to Mayor Greg Bricker, Chief John Lane and the Safety and Service Director Dave Dawson.