EPA will help Youngstown determine contamination at old Master’s Tuxedo site

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The city of Youngstown will be getting help from the Environmental Protection Agency in checking the old Master’s Tuxedo building and grounds.

Members of the Youngstown Board of Control agreed Tuesday to bring in federal inspectors to look over the old site on Market Street.

The building, which houses the tuxedo shop and dry cleaning business, burned to the ground in April.

Local investigators determined there was still some contamination of the soil because of the chemicals and other items used by the dry cleaner.

Federal experts will determine what issues remain and how to remediate them so the land can be developed.