EPA to cleanup slag at old Shenango Valley steel plant

HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the Army Corps of Engineers are joining forces to clean up an old mess in the Shenango Valley.

About 300 acres of land in Hermitage and Farrell that once belonged to the now-bankrupt Sharon Steel Corporation will have slag and other debris from the mill removed.

For decades, the site was where waste from the steel-making process was dumped.

The EPA is spending more than $9 million on the project, which the Corps of Engineers will oversee.

It’s expected to take a little over two years to complete.