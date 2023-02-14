EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has released updates on air screenings in East Palestine following the Norfolk Southern train derailment.

As of Monday, the EPA has screened 291 homes with no detections of vinyl chloride or hydrogen chloride, according to the EPA’s website.

There are still 181 homes left to be screened.

The Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry uses screening levels to determine if more evaluation is needed. The EPA says levels “above a minimal risk level are not necessarily harmful; the potential for harm depends on how high the levels were and how long the exposure lasted, along with personal traits and habits.”

Community air monitoring is also continuing and operating 24 hours a day. According to the EPA, “air monitoring since the fire went out has not detected any levels of concern in the community that can be attributed to the incident at this time. “

It does say that “there have been some exceedances of PM2.5 screening values, but those are both upwind and downwind of the derailment site so likely had another cause.”