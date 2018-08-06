EPA looking into fumes that caused two Canfield businesses to close Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) - The owners of a Canfield restaurant say the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency is looking into the situation where workers got sick from fumes.

The Village Pump on Route 46 reopened Monday after being closed for two days. The Phoenix Fire Grill and Bar next door was closed for one day.

Both had to close Friday because a strong smell was making people sick.

The Village Pump owner said the chemical was ethylbenzene, which smells like gasoline.

It was coming from a vacant space in the Addison Reserve plaza that's preparing for a new business to move in.

"Paint was going through the air vents and it was causing dizziness, light-headedness and I had to walk outside," Alexander Telego said.

Both restaurants say they lost thousands of dollars in missed business.