(WKBN) – Five local school districts will receive grants from the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency to install water bottle filling stations.



In Mahoning County, Austintown Local Schools, Canfield Schools and Ursuline High School will receive money.

Warren City Schools in Trumbull County and Southern Local Schools in Columbiana County will also receive funds.

The Recycling and Litter Prevention grants will help reduce the use of single-use plastic bottles and keep more plastic waste out of landfills.

The Ohio EPA will offer another round of grants next year.