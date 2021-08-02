EPA begins hazardous waste cleanup at Sebring facility

SEBRING, Ohio (WKBN) – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency began a hazardous waste cleanup at the former Sebring Industrial Plating on W. Tennessee Avenue.

The now-abandoned plating shop began operations in 1957 as a contract plater that performed zinc electroplating of steel parts.

Cleanup will remove 20,000 gallons of hazardous plating liquids, 75 drums and numerous small containers.

The facility has been the subject of multiple Ohio EPA enforcement investigations. It ceased operations in March 2021.

Brothers Samual and Brian Hopper, of Sebring, and Richard Sickelsmith, of Washingtonville, were indicted in connection with the storage of tons of hazardous and toxic waste inside the old plant.

The EPA will also investigate the property for previous spills to the surrounding property and clean that up as well if hazardous materials are found.

The cleanup should be done by this fall.

A previous cleanup in 2012 focused on removing lead at the site.