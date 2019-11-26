Envelope labeled ‘Jacob’s Christmas money’ contained six fake $100 bills, police say

Columbiana police are warning people after fake money showed up in three spots around the city

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – Imagine someone’s surprise when they opened an envelope Friday night during Columbiana’s Christmas festivities and found several $100 bills inside. But turns out, they’re all fake.

Columbiana Police Chief Tim Gladis said it’s not a crime — yet.

The phony money showed up in at least three spots around Columbiana.

“Friday night, they got turned in and came to our attention about the time of the Christmas parade,” Gladis said.

What’s strange is how the money was turned in. A Good Samaritan turned in an envelope with “Jacob’s Christmas money” handwritten on the outside.

Inside were six fake $100 bills. Although they look real, a closer look gives clues that it’s just a hoax.

“At first glance, it looks very real,” Gladis said. “When you examine it closely, though, the paper is different from the linen-style paper that money is used for and, actually, on the front of the bill, it says ‘replica’ on it if you look closely.”

The police chief quickly notified the Columbiana Chamber of Commerce so it could warn local businesses about the fake Benjamins.

“A lot of places use the counterfeit detector pens and if you use one of those on it, it definitely tells you it’s not a real bill,” Gladis said.

So far, there have been no reports of anyone actually passing the fake money off as real.

Gladis said if you find fake bills, turn them in to police.

“We will take them but, really, just don’t pass them and understand that these are out here and that you probably haven’t found a real hundred-dollar bill. It’s just probably one of these fakes that is circulating around here now.”

It is not a crime to have this fake money. It’s only a crime when someone tries to pass it off as real money.