Entire post-war model train collection sells for nearly $40K at North Lima auction

NORTH LIMA, Ohio (WKBN) – All 3,000 pieces of a large model train collection were sold Wednesday night at Basinger Auctions in North Lima.

They were from the collection of the late Ron Rapp, who was best known as the owner of several of the area’s Dairy Queens.

The collection went for a total of $38,550.

There were 532 bidders from six states, 117 of which were successful.

One person spent $4,900.

The most expensive item was a 13-piece LGB limited edition Wilson Brothers Circus set that sold for $1,200.