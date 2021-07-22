Entertainment legend from ’50s and ’60s coming to Youngstown this fall

Frankie Avalon sings “Venus” below a 92-foot stainless steel Venus sculpture during the opening ceremony of the Piazza Angelo Thursday, May 18, 2017, in San Francisco. The sculpture in the piazza at Trinity Place was designed by Lawrence Argent and was a gift to the city from developer Angelo Sangiacomo. The song was Avalon’s first number-one hit in 1959. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Frankie Avalon will be performing in Youngstown this fall.

The legend of the stage and screen will be at Powers Auditorium Friday, October 8 at 8 p.m.

Avalon dominated the music charts in the ’50s and ’60s with hits like “Venus” and “Why.”

His music became one of the defining sounds of “Pre-Beatles” Rock and Roll.

Avalon also starred in 30 motion pictures, most notably in the popular Beach Party movies in the ’60s.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. online or by calling 330-259-9651.