(WKBN) — It’s going to be a busy weekend for outdoor festivals and just happens to coincide with another of those “greeting card holidays.”

National Food Truck Day also falls on the first day of the big Celebrate Poland event taking place on the grounds of the village hall.

There are more than a dozen food trucks, trailers and stands there for it and some operate them all year-round.

“More and more people are trying to do it through the wintertime. It’s a little difficult though with the cold around this area. Pipes freezing and things like that so it’s more of a summertime, fall, spring thing. There’s about three months where its a little difficult,” said Tina Starr with E&E Concessions.

Celebrate Poland runs through Saturday with a big fireworks display Saturday night.