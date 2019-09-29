Enjoy a wonderful fall day at Boardman’s Oktoberfest

There will be a total of 270 vendors with around 16 food vendors

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The area’s largest one-day arts and crafts event kicks off Sunday in Boardman, drawing in vendors from five different states.

The 43rd annual Boardman Rotary Oktoberfest takes place at Boardman Park from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

At the event, you’ll be able to find various vendors selling items from jewelry to candles to specialized dog treats. There will also be a kids zone and a beer tent.

“There’s a little bit of everything for everybody,” said co-chairman Ted Thornton.

One of the vendors is Yard Decor and More, owned by Sue Anderson, who has been part of Oktoberfest for 15 years.

There will be a total of 270 vendors with around 16 food vendors.

Food court director Lou Garland says they won’t be offering just German food, but a wide variety to meet the needs of all local crafters.

There is a $5 admission fee for anyone 12 years old and over.

Free parking is available for patrons on the west side of the park, which is accessible through the Southern Boulevard entrance. Limited offsite parking is also available with a shuttle service from the Heart Center parking lot, located just south of the park on Southern Boulevard.

“Everything we get, we give back to the community,” said co-chairman Joe Ignazio.

After the event, organizers get together to talk about what they can do to make it even better for the next year.