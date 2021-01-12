Engineers working to fix bridge damaged in crash so I-680 can reopen

The highway is expected to be shut down in both directions for the next couple of days, and traffic has been backed up

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Almost 24 hours after a crash and the traffic headache on Interstate 680 continues.

Drivers still can’t get through a major part of I-680. The highway is shut down in both directions from State Route 711 to U.S. 62. The Mahoning Avenue bridge is also closed.

It’s all connected to a nasty crash that happened Monday afternoon.

Crews with the Ohio Department of Transportation have been working on the bridge, which was badly damaged in the crash involving a flatbed truck and an SUV.

ODOT engineers were there right after the accident to inspect the bridge, and have been there ever since.

ODOT said crews will be working around the clock to fix the bridge’s pillar, but they don’t have an exact timeframe for when it will be fixed.

Shortly before noon Tuesday, they arrived with some barricades to put around the pillar. They’re taking measurements and making repair plans to get I-680 reopened soon.

Crews are also working on some other things along the closed portion of I-680, including paving over potholes and trimming trees, since there are no cars there right now. ODOT said this is a great way to take advantage of the opportunity so it doesn’t have to close a lane in the future.

This stretch of I-680 will likely be closed for the next couple of days. Traffic has been backed up in the area.