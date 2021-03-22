Engineer lays out plan for replacement of historical bridge in Mercer County

The plan is to replace the bridge and preserve parts of it in a nearby park

SHARPSVILLE, Pa. (WKBN) – The wheels are in motion to replace the Kelly Road Bridge. According to Sharpsville Borough Manager Ken Robertson, it connects the borough, Hermitage and South Pymatuning.

Brad Elder a bridge engineer with Mercer County said the permits are pulled and historic concerns have been considered, allowing them to move forward

“We have all of the environmental, permitting and historic concerns determined, now they can start the final design of the replacement structure,” Elder said.

They put it out for bidding last year as a “design-build,” which means the contractor has to work with an engineer on the project. Mekis Construction was selected as the contractor.

The project will cost $4,065,000.

“It’s funded through the TIP (Transportation Improvement Program) at the MPO (Metropolitan Planning Organization), so it’s federal funding, and they are working toward utility relocations, acquiring the needed right of way, figuring out exactly what sort of stream restrictions they need to adhere to and preparing themselves to start the construction,” Elder said.

The completion date for the project is set for June 14, 2023. Elder said the project was added to the bridge bill as a long-range plan in the 1990s. The funding and selection for the consultant for preliminary engineering were in 2006.

“Working through all the details of the environmental concerns and the historical nature of the truss, it just took a number of years to get to the point where we could do the design-bid-build,” Elder said.

The bridge was originally built in 1897, and they plan to place the end pieces of the truss on a concrete pad in a nearby park for people to look at.

“I’m just glad to see the project moving and to have a contractor and engineer team working on these final phases to actually get to construction,” Elder said.