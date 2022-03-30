NEWTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – Work will begin this year on a historic bridge in Trumbull County.

Trumbull County Engineer Randy Smith announced Wednesday that maintenance work will begin late this summer or early fall on the Newton Township Cemetery Bridge.

The 75-foot, riveted steel bridge spans the west branch of the Mahoning River and connects Newton Township’s East Side and West Side cemeteries.

Work will include replacing the steel girders on the west approach span, repairing and replacing some truss members and replacing deteriorated rivets.

The bridge will be closed for about 75 days. A detour will be in place using Ridge Road, N. Canal Street and Broad Street (Route 534).

Comments and concerns about the project can be directed to Gary W. Shaffer, P.E.., by April 29 at the Trumbull County Engineer’s Officer, 650 North River Road, Warren, 44483 or by phone at 330-675-2640 or by email at HWShaffer@co.trumbull.oh.us.