KINSMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – An endangering children charge was dismissed against a Greenville woman, but she was convicted of DUI.

According to court records, Veronica Vlack, 30, was sentenced to 180 days in jail with 176 days suspended and credit for one day served. She was also fined $1,000 with $625 suspended and her license is suspended for one year. She can attend an alternative driver’s intervention program in lieu of jail time. She will also be on probation for six months.

The DUI charge stems from a July accident when deputies were called to State Street in Kinsman where a truck went off the road and into a pit surrounding the unfinished foundation of a house that was being built.

A report from the Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office says there were three people in the car at the time — Vlack, and two young children.

Deputies suspected Vlack of being under the influence of drugs or alcohol, but she refused to take a breath test, according to the report.