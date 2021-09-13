‘Endangering all our lives’: YSU faculty union claims COVID-19 precautions aren’t being followed

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – “You’re endangering all our lives”: that’s the message Youngstown State’s faculty union is sending to the university.
The faculty union is claiming the school is not implementing the COVID-19 measures they promised.
In a release Monday, the union claimed contact tracing system is ineffective. Students are not told when a classmate tests positive.
The release also claimed the following:
- There is no social distancing in classes
- The filtration systems have not been updated
- Off-campus testing is only self reporting
The union says they want daily COVID-19 communications and weekly case reports.
It wants a vaccine mandate by December 1 for all students and staff.
They also want N-95 masks given out and to replace the current environmental health and safety director.
The university’s administration responded with this statement:
“Youngstown State University has been and will continue to implement evidence-based protocols to monitor and suppress coronavirus…We have worked directly with local and state public health officials…and have consistently reviewed and updated protocols as needed.”