Endangered Missing Adult Alert issued for Trumbull County man

MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (WKBN) – Police are looking for a missing man from Trumbull County.

An Engendered Missing Adult Alert was issued for 85-year-old Donald Whittaker.

Whittaker drove away from his residence on Lincoln Avenue at about 6 p.m. Monday and never returned.

Police say Whittaker suffers from dementia and they are concerned for his safety.

Whittaker is described as white male, 5’7″ tall and 145 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes.

Police believe he is driving a 2006 dark blue Chrysler Pacifica with license plate GKZ6114.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 1-866-693-9171.