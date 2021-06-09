End in sight for Boardman’s flooding issues

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Residents in Boardman received a flyer this week letting them know what the township has done to address flooding issues there.

There is a house on South Cadillac, now owned by Boardman Township, that has been stripped of its siding. It, along with three other houses, will be demolished this summer as part of Boardman’s flood control program. The houses sit in the middle of a floodplain.

“Which will allow that floodplain to expand, so during these heavy rains, this water has a place to be, where it should have been,” said Boardman Township Administrator Jason Loree

Loree is the front man for the flood control program.

“A lot of data and a lot of ground work went into developing this,” Loree said.

One of the projects in Boardman’s flood control program is being planned for the site of the former Market Street Elementary School. It will be called Forest Lawn Storm Water Park.

“We are going to begin the process of design and planning and talk about working with the schools on getting the building down and building a park there,” Loree said.

The goal is to take pressure off of Cranberry Run, which flows through the northern part of Boardman. Improving the Cranberry Run watershed should alleviate flooding from the Boardman Plaza to Shields Road.

One month after Route 224 was flooded in 2019, the neighborhood around Red Grouse Court was also flooded. Loree says that’s being worked on, too.

“Major collapse of some pipes. We are putting in 14-foot-wide box culvert in place. It’s a $1 million project,” he said.

Loree said the fee charged to Boardman water customers through the ABC Water District has allowed the township to get grants to pay for the projects.

But when could all the problems be solved?

“In 10 years’ time from where we stand today, a lot of problems would be solved. Almost resolved in a lot of ways,” Loree said.

Loree also said that in April there was an airplane flyover of Boardman and Canfield that used what he called LiDAR Radar technology to map the surface, going from two-foot contours to about three inches, which will allow for more efficient modeling and see exactly how the stormwater will flow.