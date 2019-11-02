Empty seat at Poland stadium dedicated to service members who didn’t come home

The single black chair, dedicated to prisoners of war and those missing in action, will sit under the flagpole at the football stadium permanently

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – In Poland Friday night, a special chair was dedicated to the 91,000 men and women who have gone off to war but have yet to return home.

It’s sponsored by Sons of the American Legion Mahoning Valley Squadron 15 of Poland.

Veterans who attended the ceremony were moved by its importance.

“For all of us guys here, everyone here is a veteran, this is for our brothers and friends who did not come home. This is an honor to them,” said Tony Viano, Vietnam veteran and First Vice Commander of Lake Post 737.

“We need to bring them all home,” said Squadron 15 Commander Jeff Vrabel, Sr. “The souls of the men and women who never returned to their homes are now among us here, today and every day.”

By next football season, the plan is to redo the entire space around the flagpole to honor our nation’s veterans.