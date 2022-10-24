LEAVITSBURG, Ohio (WKBN) – Two employees at a prison in Trumbull County were hurt following an alleged assault by an inmate.

It happened about 12:45 p.m. Saturday at the Trumbull Correctional Institution (TCI) on Burnett Road in Leavittsburg.

According to a prison spokesperson, an inmate-on-staff assault resulted in two corrections employees being treated at a local hospital and released the same day.

The inmate has been transferred to the Southern Correctional Facility in Lucasville.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating.