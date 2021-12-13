HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) — Three weeks ago, Joy Cone in Mercer County announced that it’s expanding. But right now, it’s hiring for existing lines.

The company makes 2 billion ice cream cones a year. They were made by hand, three at a time in 1918. The first mechanical oven was introduced in the 1930s.

Now, 100 years later, the need continues for cone packers.

“We’re just expanding really rapidly at this point,” said Joy Cone H.R. assistant Courtney Gelesky.

Joy Cone is headquartered in Hermitage and has two other plants in the United States. The cone operator is a main job.

They inspect the cones coming out of the ovens to make sure they meet quality standards before they’re put into a box.

The cookie plant is newer. Operators make the cookies for an M&M ice cream sandwich and the cookies the company crumbles for cookies and cream ice cream.

“So they’re assigned to one position. They’re going to know that position like the back of their hand. Once they learn that position, then they move onto other specialized positions in the plant as well,” Gelesky said.

You can choose which side of the plant you prefer to work on. The cookie operators work 12-hour shifts three to four days a week.

Joy Cone has 700 workers in Hermitage and 1,100 in the United States and supports causes like Toys for Toys, Buhl Park and the Shenango Valley Foundation.

“It’s good to know that you’re working for a solid company that gives back to the community, there’s a lot of community involvement that Joy Cone does,” Gelesky said.

The company is 100% employee-owned. Workers can participate in the stock ownership plan after their first year. Healthcare premiums can be fully covered by participation in a wellness program and its 401k match is nearly unbeatable.

Joy Cone also has a strong practice of promoting from within.

“Hey, if that’s going to be your goal and you’re going to set your mind to it, then there’s unlimited potential for advancement here,” Gelesky said.

Joy Cone’s hiring event is Tuesday from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. and Wednesday from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

It’s being held at the Hickory VFW at 5550 E State Street in Hermitage. For more information, call Joy Cone or visit their job postings on their website.