Employee gives police distinct description of suspect who robbed Cortland gas station

CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Cortland police are trying to track down the man they believe robbed a store at gunpoint Monday morning.

The robbery happened at Valley View Food Mart along S. High Street just before 8 a.m.

“It’s very odd for it to happen in Cortland. We’re a pretty safe community, so we really don’t want this type of activity in town,” said Cortland Police Chief David Morris.

An employee called Trumbull County dispatchers with a distinct description of the suspect.

“He was very skinny, had a gray hoodie, blue jeans, his pants were sagging to his knees. I think he had, like, blue underwear on and a red bandana around his face,” the employee said.

The employee also told dispatchers the man got away with cash from the register then took off on foot toward the lake.

Morris says they hope it was an isolated incident, but they’ll be increasing patrols in the area just in case.

“People just need to be vigilant. If they see something they need to say something, to call 911 and say, ‘Hey, there’s a suspicious person.’ We’d much rather check it out and it be nothing,” Morris said.

If anyone has any information about the incident, you’re asked to call the non-emergency line at Trumbull County 911. That number is 330-675-2730.