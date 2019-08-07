Emmy-winning actor stops in Youngstown to promote African American Male Wellness Walk

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – To get ready for the annual African American Male Wellness Walk, local organizers welcomed a popular actor to Youngstown.

Robert Ri’Chard is this year’s National Honorary Chairman.

The Emmy award-winning actor starred as Bobby Walker in Nickelodeon’s “Cousin Skeeter” and also had roles in the movies “Coach Carter” and “House of Wax.”

He was in the Valley to support the Wellness Walk, which also offers health screenings.

Ri’Chard encourages men to take advantage of the free event and to not let fear keep them from going.

“I think a lot of us, especially black men, sort of feel if we don’t know, then the health risk isn’t there, and there is also a fear, both historically and from a colloquial standpoint of, you’re not a man’s man if you’re going to the doctor, and it’s actually the adverse. Preventative health is one of the most important things,” he said.

According to event organizers, one in nine American men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer, which is the second-leading cause of cancer death and the most commonly diagnosed.

Among those statistics, one in six African American men will develop the disease in his lifetime, which is almost two times the rate of white men. African American men are also 2.3 times as likely to die from the disease, organizers say.

The 7th annual Mahoning Valley 5k Walk & Run starts at 7 a.m. Saturday at the Covelli Centre. The event includes free screenings, education and empowerment for the entire family.

More information is available online, at www.aawalk.org/mahoning-valley