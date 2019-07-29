Emergency responders sent to Mosquito Lake for 3 near-drownings

Bystanders pulled a woman and two children from the water Monday evening

BAZETTA TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Emergency responders said three people were pulled from Mosquito Lake Monday evening after nearly drowning.

There was no lifeguard so bystanders pulled a 40-year-old woman, a 12-year-old boy and a 13-year-old girl from the water.

Bazetta Township Fire Chief Dennis Lewis said the boy went past the buoys, which mark four feet deep, and started to drown around 5 p.m.

He said the girl went after him to save him, but she also started to drown.

The woman went after both of the children and the same thing happened.

When the bystanders pulled the three from the lake, Lewis said the woman was unconscious.

The woman and the boy were taken to the hospital. Lewis would not say what their condition is.

The girl took in a little bit of water but is doing fine.

The three victims are not related.

We’re working to learn more. Check back here for updates to this story.