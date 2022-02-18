HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Eagle Joint Fire District in Hubbard had a busy Thursday night.

Firefighters said they had calls for flooded basements, a residential structure fire, a water rescue and medical calls.

The structure fire they responded to was an unattached garage near Chestnut Ridge and Collar Price roads in Hubbard. It was a total loss, however, there were no injuries.

Crews also responded to a truck that hydroplaned at an exit on Interstate 80 right by Love’s Truck Stop. The Brookfield Fire Department was called to bring in its boat.

Mutual aid throughout the county worked together for a majority of the night to keep residents safe.

“Just using mutual aid companies from around the area was a big help. You don’t always have the manpower but once you get everyone coming early, it’s nice to have the extra hands. Even if it’s not a large incident, just with the elements alone you’re battling,” said Derek Hollander, a firefighter/paramedic.

Hollander said the whole night was a blur because of how busy it was.