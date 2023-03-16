NILES, Ohio (WKBN) — Two organizations have partnered up to bring safety awareness and first-aid kits to residents of the Valley.

Dominion Energy Ohio has partnered with the American Red Cross to host events in order to bring attention to the importance of being prepared in case of a natural disaster.

Together the groups will host Preparedness Day, a day focused on teaching participants the importance of being “Red Cross Ready” in the event of a disaster. The event will take place from 10 a.m. through 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 1 at the Eastwood Mall in Niles.

Trained Red Cross and Dominion Energy volunteers will administer a five-minute pre-test and post-test to determine participants’ safety and emergency preparedness knowledge. Participants will receive a free first-aid kit courtesy of Dominion Energy. The kits include safety supplies such as gauze, bandages, hand sanitizer, a cold pack and other information useful in the event of an emergency.