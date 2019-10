LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – A problem with AT&T phone lines in Columbiana County is causing problems for emergency services in the Lisbon area.

The Lisbon Police and Fire departments can’t get emergency phone calls.

If you have an emergency, call the Columbiana County Sheriff’s Office at 330-424-7255.

Lisbon also dispatches for Salineville police and fire, as well as West Point and Franklin Township fire departments. If you live in those areas, you need to call the sheriff’s office as well.