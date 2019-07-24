Emergency declared in Kinsman, faced with $2M in storm damage repairs

Roads and bridges were washed out after Saturday's heavy rain and flooding

KINSMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Trumbull County commissioners declared a local emergency Wednesday after the weekend’s heavy rain left lots of damage in Kinsman.

A section of Kinsman-Pymatuning Road will be closed until the bridge can be replaced. That could take at least three to six months.

“Where I’m standing is about the beginning of where there’s nothing underneath this road,” said Deputy Engineer Gary Shaffer.

He said the bridge is a complete loss and fixing it could cost almost $900,000.

“We’re probably a couple months out from just starting construction. We got to get the engineering going and then get the construction and, magically, we got to find money.”

Just a half-mile down the same road, crews were working Wednesday to repair the complete washout of a 60-inch diameter culvert. All damage caused by Saturday’s storm.

“For it to hit several culverts, wash out some of our roads and destroy a bridge, we’ve never seen that before,” Shaffer said.

A causeway was washed away along Lakeview Drive, cutting off access to 30 houses and keeping 55 people from getting back home. The cost to fix that is over a million dollars.

All of these repairs are reasons why commissioners unanimously passed a resolution declaring a local emergency.

“In order to access federal and state emergency funding through FEMA, this is a necessary first step,” Commissioner Mauro Cantalamessa said.