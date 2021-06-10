Emergency crews called to McKelvey Lake in search of missing jet skier

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Emergency crews were called to McKelvey Lake in Youngstown Thursday night.
Police and firefighters were called to the lake near the Oak Street Extension around 8:30 p.m. to search for a jet skier.
We’re told a 28-year-old man was jet-skiing when he fell off into the water. Officials said he was not wearing a lifejacket.
The man was not found Thursday night, so a Mahoning County dive team will be out Friday morning to continue the search.
We will update this report as more information becomes available.
