PYMATUNING TWP., Pa. (WKBN) – The Mercer County Coroner is on the scene of a fatal crash in Pymatuning Township.

It happened just before 3 p.m. Tuesday along Colt Road, near Route 18.

A vehicle rolled over with people inside and caught fire.

At this point, the coroner has confirmed one fatality.

We have a reporter on the scene and are working to get more information.