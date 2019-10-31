Fire crews called to Austintown oil-recycling business after reported explosion

Multiple fire trucks were at Everclear of Ohio

Multiple fire trucks are at Everclear of Ohio, in the 3700 block of Oakwood Ave.

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Fire crews were called to a wastewater treatment and oil-recycling business in Austintown after a reported explosion.

Austintown Fire Chief Andrew Frost said they were called there at 11:55 a.m. after reports of an explosion behind the building. He said it was on a tanker that crews were working on.

The fire went out by itself, and no one was injured.

The tanker was carrying 95% water and 5% oil.

