Emergency crews are converging on a situation in Leetonia

LEETONIA, Ohio (WKBN) – Emergency crews are converging on a situation in Leetonia.

Crews were called about 6:15 a.m. Monday to the area of Chestnut Street at Hazel, near the Dairy Queen and car wash.

Emergency workers were referencing a railroad crossing there.

It’s not clear if the medical helicopters are able to respond due to weather conditions. Ambulances are on scene.

WKBN 27 First News has a crew heading to the area. Check back here for updates.