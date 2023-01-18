POLAND TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – An outdated pump station in Poland Township is getting replaced. That construction work is about to create a traffic headache for local drivers.

Replacing the pump is part of a project to install new sewer lines on Western Reserve Road from Hitchcock Road to Five Points.

Work is continuing on that project along the stretch of road that includes parts of Boardman, Beaver, Springfield and Poland townships.

Workers have come across a hiccup that is changing the way they are closing Western Reserve Road as they try to navigate a couple of high-pressure Sunoco fuel lines that run along the road. The sewer lines will have to go around those.

Starting Monday, Western Reserve Road from Ivy Hills Drive to the Five Points roundabout will be closed to all but local traffic so that work can be done safely.

Mahoning County Engineer Pat Ginnetti said that closure shouldn’t last longer than 60 days and that the project is a little ahead of schedule because of the warmer January weather.