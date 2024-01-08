(WKBN) — The American Red Cross is experiencing an emergency blood shortage as the nation faces the lowest number of people giving blood in 20 years. To help combat the shortage, blood drives have been scheduled across the nation, and many are set in the First News viewing area.

Over the last 20 years, the number of people donating blood to the Red Cross has fallen by about 40%, the Red Cross reports. When fewer people donate blood, even small disruptions to blood donations – such as the nearly 7,000-unit shortfall in blood donations the Red Cross experienced between Christmas and New Year’s Day alone – can have a huge impact on the availability of blood products and dramatic consequences for those in need of emergency blood transfusion.

In an extra effort to entice could-be donors, The Red Cross has partnered with the NFL to offer a chance to win tickets to Super Bowl LVIII. Those who come to give blood, platelets or plasma in January will automatically be entered for a chance to win a trip for two to Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas.

Following is a list of blood drive locations for the month of January in the First News coverage area.

Columbiana County

Columbiana

Jan. 25: 1-6 p.m., Das Dutch Village Inn, 150 Ohio 14

Jan. 31: 8:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Crestview High School, 44100 Crestview Drive

Hanoverton

Jan. 11: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., United Local High School, 8143 St. Rt 9

Leetonia

Jan. 25: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Leetonia High School, 450 Walnut St.

Lisbon

Jan. 17: 9:15 a.m. – 2:15 p.m., Lisbon High School, 260 W. Pine St.

Salem

Jan. 17: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Salem Regional Medical Center, 1995 E. State St.

_______________

Mahoning County

Boardman

Jan. 13: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Boardman United Method Church, 6809 Market St.

Jan. 18: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Akron Childrens Hospital, 6505 Market St.

Jan. 22: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Boardman Public Library, 7680 Glenwood Ave.

Canfield

Jan. 9: 1-6 p.m., Western Reserve United Methodist Church, 4580 Canfield Rd.

Jan. 16: 1-6 p.m., Canfield United Methodist Church, 27 S. Broad St.

Jan. 31: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., South Range Elementary School, 11300 Columbiana-Canfield Rd.

Jan. 31: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Waypoint 1480, 4173 Westford Pl.

Damascus

Jan. 9: 1-6 p.m., Damascus Methodist Church, 300 Valley Rd.

Poland

Jan. 12: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Poland Library, 311 S. Main St.

Jan. 23: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Poland Library, 311 S. Main St.

Youngstown

Jan. 12: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., St Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital, 1044 Belmont Ave.

Jan. 18: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., St Angela Merici Parish-Youngstown, 397 S. Jackson St.

Jan. 26: 8 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Choffin Career Center, 200 E. Wood St.

Jan. 27: 8:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Jewish Comm Center, 505 Gypsy Lane

Jan. 29: 1-6 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church, 3300 Canfield Rd.

Jan. 21: 10:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Youngstown State Univ KC, 1 University Plaza

_______________

Trumbull County

Cortland

Jan. 10: 12 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Cortland United Methodist Church, 155 N. High St.

Hubbard

Jan. 17: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., St Patrick Catholic Church, 367 N. Main St.

Kinsman

Jan. 15: 12:30 p.m. – 6 p.m., Rock Of Grace Church Kinsman, 6745 Ohio 5

Newton Falls

Jan. 10: 1-6 p.m., St. Marys Social Hall, 120 Maple Dr.

Jan. 16: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Braceville United Methodist Church, 589 Park Rd. SW

Niles

Jan. 23: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Niles Wellness Center, 213 Sharkey Dr.

Warren

Jan. 10: 9 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Trumbull Regional Medical Center, 1350 East Market St.

Jan. 13: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., St Pauls Lutheran Church, 2860 East Market St.

Jan. 15: 1:30-6:30 p.m., Howland Community Church, 198 Niles-Cortland Rd.

Jan. 16: 11:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., St Demetrios Community Center, 3223 Atlantic St.