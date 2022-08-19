YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A neglected dog and five ferrets are safe after being rescued by an Animal Charity humane agent Thursday.

Tyson weighed only 46 pounds. He was found collapsed in a bathroom, unable to stand, according to an Animal Charity Facebook post.

“It took a village to save Tyson and five ferrets seemingly left to die in an apartment yesterday,” the post stated.

Animal Charity did not have a vet on staff yesterday so they called Friends Of Fido MCDP and Tyson was rushed to a local vet clinic for emergency care.

Tyson was given lifesaving fluids and started on small meals to slowly reintroduce his body to food. He was also given a bath to remove the caked-on feces and urine.

The ferrets were given lifesaving fluids and a slow introduction to food as well.

Both Tyson and the ferrets are doing well and in the care of Animal Charity.