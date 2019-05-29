EMA crews review flood damage to local communities

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – It started to rain again on Wednesday as the Emergency Management Agency was out looking at damage from the previous day’s storms.

Six teams were out in Canfield, Canfield Township and Boardman. When they found a building with storm damage, the Emergency Management Agency would write down the address, if it was a home, apartment or condo, if they rent or own the building or if they had insurance.

“We’re not structural engineers. We’re not assessing that, we’re not assessing dollar amount of loss. What we’re assessing is requirements to meet our declaration to see if we meet our criteria,” said Mahoning County EMA Director Dennis O’Hara.

To meet the criteria, they need to find 25 homes or businesses that were severely damaged or destroyed. EMA said 40% of those must not have flood insurance since this was a flood event. Jamie Holt didn’t believe that would be too difficult to find.

“My insurance said that we didn’t have flood insurance in the area. I actually know that when I moved here,” said Holt.

Now with standing water in her home, she is hoping for a call back from a clean-up company.

“I called three places. They’re so backed up, which is expected, so yes, Friday maybe someone will start coming out with fans,” Holt said.

There are different criteria to meet when evaluating for windstorms or other types of weather events. The first level of aid would be low interest loans to help people make repairs, but it could go much higher.

“This damage assessment will help us compile that to see what type of assistance, whether it be SBA assistance or we get an actual declaration where we can get some federal assistance in here,” O’Hara said.

The assessment teams will work across Route 224 for the rest of the week. You can report damage by calling 2-1-1.