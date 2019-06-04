Elmo, Big Bird, other Sesame Street characters coming to Covelli Centre

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Valley will have a few visitors from Sesame Street in November and December.

“Sesame Street Live! Let’s Party!” will be at the Covelli Centre November 30 and December 1 with shows at 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. both days.

The announcement for the show came on Tuesday.

The Covelli Centre says Oscar, Cookie Monster, Elmo, Big Bid, Abby, Super Grover, and Rosita will perform.

Pre-sale tickets are available online starting June 6 with tickets for the public beginning June 11 at 10 a.m.