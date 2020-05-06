Elm Road drive-in sets opening date

Elm Road Triple Drive-in will be open for the season this weekend

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Elm Road Triple Drive-in will be open for the season this weekend.

The theater will be open to customers beginning Friday, May 8.

The movie schedule will be announced later Wednesday. You can sign up to receive text messages each week to see the show schedule.

Preparations are underway to provide a healthy environment and comply with guidelines set by the Ohio Department of Health.

There will be more spacing between cars and playground areas will be closed.

This will be the 70th season for the drive-in.

The reopening of walk-in movie theaters has not been announced yet.

Skyway Drive-in on N. Leavitt Road in Warren is also set to open soon, but an official date has not been announced.

Both drive-ins were informed by the state on May 1 that they would be allowed to reopen for the 2020 season.