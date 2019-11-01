First News on FOX: Morning Edition

LIVE NOW /
Watch First News on FOX: Morning Edition

Ellwood City man sentenced for selling cocaine in city bars and to other dealers

Local News

A man from Ellwood City will spend 15 years behind bars for distributing cocaine in Lawrence County

by:

Posted: / Updated:
A gavel and a Scales of Justice sitting on a table.

ELLWOOD CITY, Pa. (WKBN) – A man from Ellwood City will spend 15 years behind bars for distributing cocaine in Lawrence County.

Taurean Potter, 34, was sentenced Thursday in federal court.

Prosecutors say Potter sold cocaine in bars around the city between 2017 and 2018 and to other cocaine dealers, who would further distribute the drug.

On October 14, 2017, Potter sold cocaine to an undercover agent. He was convicted in June of this year on one count of conspiracy to distribute cocaine and one count of distribution of cocaine.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com