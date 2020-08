The crash happened on Aug. 11 and the victim died several days later

WAYNE TWP., Pa. (WKBN) – A man from Ellwood City died Sunday from injuries he sustained in an Aug. 11 crash in Lawrence County.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, 79-year-old Glenn Freed was driving a 2005 Chevrolet Colorado east on Wampum Road at about 3:42 p.m. when he lost control and hit a utility pole.

Freed was taken by medical helicopter to UPMC Presbyterian Hospital where he died several days later.