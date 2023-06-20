ELLSWORTH TWP., Ohio (WKBN) — First News is on the scene where a tractor-trailer pulled down power lines and caused outages to roughly two dozen homes.

Diehl Road between Route 45 and South Bailey Road is currently closed while crews are working to get power lines back up.

FirstEnergy is reporting 23 outages in Ellsworth Township and less than 5 in North Jackson Township, with power expected to be restored around 10 a.m.

As of 7:30 a.m., crews are working to repair the damage to the downed lines and the road will remain closed until repairs are complete.