ELLSWORTH TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – A man was shot in the chest Thursday in Ellsworth Township following a dispute.

Deputies were called about 8:40 p.m. to a home in the 6800 block of S. Salem-Warren Road on reports of a shooting.

When deputies arrived, two women were standing in the driveway. One was the girlfriend of the victim and the other was the girlfriend of the suspect, according to an incident report.

As deputies entered the house, they found a man lying on the floor and another man kneeling next to him, holding a towel over the victim’s chest saying, “I’m sorry. Why did you make me do this to you?” the report stated.

Deputies say the suspect told them that he shot the victim because he was being aggressive and pushing and shoving him and would not leave the house, the report stated.

The victim also confirmed that the suspect shot him in the chest, the report stated. The victim was taken to Mercy Health in Youngstown to be treated.

The suspect was taken to the Mahoning County Justice Center to be interviewed. No further information is available at this time.