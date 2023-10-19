SEBRING, Ohio (WKBN) – A man from Ellsworth Township has been placed on probation for the next five years after being convicted of animal cruelty and other charges.

Robert Stare was first in court back in May, accused of letting his goats run free near his home on U.S. Route 224.

Several of his animals were caught in an electric fence on the property and died. He has since been convicted on six counts, including cruelty to animals.

Stare was fined Thursday $390 and given a suspended jail sentence. The judge also ordered Stare to sell all his remaining animals by November 2 or they would be forfeited to Animal Charity of Ohio.