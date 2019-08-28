First News on FOX: Morning Edition

Ellsworth man appointed to lead large naval organization

Rhinehart has 25 years of Naval service

Capt. Richard G. Rhinehart of Ellsworth

BREMERTON, Wash. (WKBN) – A man from Ellsworth started a new position as the Commanding Officer at Naval Base Kitsap (NBK) in Bremerton, Washington.

Navy Capt. Richard G. Rhinehart started the role on Aug. 16, relieving Capt. Alan Schrader at a change of command ceremony at NBK-Bangor.

NBK Washington is the largest naval organization in Navy Region Northwest. It’s mission is to serve as the host command for the Navy’s fleet throughout West Puget Sound and to provide base operating services, including support for both surface ships and submarines homeported at Bremerton and Bangor.

Rhinehart has 25 years of Naval service and previously worked as Assistant Chief of Staff for Partnership and Civil-Military Cooperation.

He graduated from Ohio University in Miami in 1992. He holds a Bachelor’s of Science Degree in Engineering.

