YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — An Elkton man pleaded guilty Tuesday to drug charges in federal court.

Scott Francis, 48, entered his pleas before U.S. Judge James Gwin to charges of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, using and maintaining a drug premises and possession of firearms by a person with a prior misdemeanor domestic violence conviction.

Sentencing is set for Sept. 9 before Judge Gwin.

Francis is accused of using a house on state Route 154 to sell methamphetamine between Aug. 4 and Aug. 12, according to the indictment in the case.

He is also accused of trying to sell 50 grams of methamphetamine Aug. 12 and also of having a .22-caliber pistol and .22-caliber rifle Aug. 12 despite a 2015 conviction for domestic violence in East Liverpool Municipal Court.

Francis was indicted Feb. 23 by a federal grand jury and was arrested March 3. He has been in federal custody since then.

His attorney April 21 filed a motion asking for bond or a temporary release from the Mahoning County jail, where is being held, saying his client has medical issues that can be treated if he was not in jail.

Judge Gwin denied the motion.